Man attacks police when they try and take his bottle of alcohol from him

A 59-year-old man who was drinking in a public place has fought back at the police officers who were trying to take his bottle of alcohol away from him.
In Dubbo Local Court, Alan Hines, of Brisbane Street, Dubbo, pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer in execution of duty and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, on Wednesday, January 24.
According to court documents, around 11.10pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023 police were performing foot patrols of the Dubbo CBD and licenced premises after the derby day races.
At the time police were in the vicinity of the Amaroo Hotel on Macquarie Street when they saw Hines sitting on a nearby bench holding an open bottle of alcohol.
Police approached Hines who seemed intoxicated and told him that the area was an alcohol free zone and would need to tip the contents of his bottle out.
Hines refused and said "f--k off" and held the bottle tightly close to his body.
One of the officers took hold of the bottle and attempted to remove it from Hine's grip, however Hines refused to let go and began to struggle and pull away from the police.
As the officer pulled the bottle from Hine's grip, Hines fell to the ground and lay there not moving, however he would open his eyes occasionally, look around and then close them again.
Police helped Hines back onto the bench and checked him for injuries - only noticing a minor cut on one hand that had a small amount of blood on it.
Hines became aggressive towards the officers saying he wanted to fight them.
He then went on to point his finger at the officers and say he wanted to fight the male officer and have sex with the female officer.
At this stage another man started to interfere with police and stirred up Hines into becoming more aggressive towards the officers.
Hines stood up and with considerable force pushed the male officer in the back while he was dealing with the other male.
Police then had to force Hines back on the bench and physically stop his attempts to get back up.
Hines was told he was under arrest for assault and resisting police.
The other unknown male continued to interfere with police and agitate Hines into further resisting police.
Hines once again attempted to get up while police were attempting to move the interfering male away.
During this Hines swung his arms hitting one of the officers in the chest and another in the upper right arm and chest area before grabbing hold of one officer's radio cable and attempting to pull it from their body.
Police again forced Hines back onto the bench and restrained him until a caged police vehicle arrived and could take him back to Dubbo Police Station.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told the court these were serious offences.
"Police should feel safe in their duties," he said.
Hines was placed on a nine month community corrections order.
