Man threatens to kill sister after she complained about his children

Dubbo magistrate Aaron Tang made it clear that domestic matters would be dealt with seriously after a man posted about killing his sister on Facebook.
A 35-year-old Walgett man pleaded guilty to stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, when he appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 24.
According to court documents, on October 25, 2023, the victim had a verbal argument with her mother while dropping her children off at primary school.
During this argument the victim's mother told her to "do something with your kids" because they had become upset and loud in the backseat of the car.
The victim responded saying, "why don't you tell [name redacted] to do something with his kids?".
This escalated the fight, and the victim's mother called the 35-year-old man.
The victim's mother exited the car when the victim received a phone call from the man at 10.09am.
During the phone call the man threatened the victim after accusing her of swearing at and "bad mouthing" his children.
The victim ended the phone call and blocked the man's number, believing her mother had called him and told him about their disagreement.
A short time later the man posted a message on his Facebook account which said, "[Name redacted] what you swearing at my boys for you nasty mf [sic] [name redacted] just rang me ill [sic] kill you when I go home you dog mf [sic]".
The victim then went to Walgett Police Station and provided officers with a version of what had happened.
The victim told police that she had concerns for her safety as the accused had threatened her.
On Friday, October 27 police attended a home in Dubbo and found the man, who was placed under arrest and taken back to Dubbo Police Station.
Magistrate Aaron Tang said the court did consider this to be a serious matter and despite it being a one off, it was a death threat.
The man was convicted and placed on a community corrections order for two years.
