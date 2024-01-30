Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Man threatens to kill sister after she complained about his children

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated January 30 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. File image
Dubbo Court House. File image

Dubbo magistrate Aaron Tang made it clear that domestic matters would be dealt with seriously after a man posted about killing his sister on Facebook.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.