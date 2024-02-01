Style, luxury, and comfort await

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday February 2: 10 Hovea Court, Dubbo:
Nestled in Dubbo's sought-after Outlook Estate, 10 Hovea Court combines abundant space and quality inclusions, making it an ideal home for your family's needs today and in the future.
Positioned at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, listing agent Ross Woodham said the brick veneer residence offered a desirable lifestyle that was close to schools, parklands, medical and fitness centres, a golf course, bowling club, and Delroy Park shopping centre.
"The thoughtfully designed home, in near-new condition, features spacious light-filled rooms, fresh neutral paintwork, modern window furnishings, and stylish fittings with plush carpets and attractive ceramic tiling that enhances high-traffic areas," he said.
"Elegant, flowing spaces include a formal lounge or media room, and dining and family zones that open onto a quality kitchen with stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, soft-close cabinetry, walk-in pantry, dishwasher, ducted rangehood, and a wide free-standing stove with gas burners and an electric oven."
There are four good-sized bedrooms, three with generous built-in robes, while the main bedroom offers a large walk-in robe and stylish ensuite. The family bathroom offers a separate toilet, and the laundry features excellent built-in storage. Year-round comfort is ensured thanks to reverse-cycle air conditioning.
Sliding doors seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces, leading to a fabulous outdoor entertaining deck that overlooks a sparkling saltwater pool and fire pit area, and is sure to be one of your favourite spots to spend time and relax throughout the year.
The landscaped yard features an automatic irrigation system, established trees, shrubs, raised vegetable plots, and spacious lawn areas for pets and children to play.
Completing the property is a large double auto garage with ample storage space, while double side gates allow easy access to the backyard and provide additional off-street parking.
The home is equipped with solar panels and rainwater tank, adding to the existing eco-friendly features. There's even potential, subject to council approval, to construct a carport or shed.
With all the hard work already done, seize the opportunity to own this impressive property and embrace the good life.
