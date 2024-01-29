Elderly man taken to hospital after truck and car crash on Newell Highway

A 73-year-old and his two passengers were taken to Dubbo Hospital after a truck and car crashed along the Newell Highway.
On Friday, January 26 at 5.20pm emergency services were called to the intersection of the Newell Highway and Burraway Road at Brocklehurst following a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Toyota Camry and a truck.
The driver of the car - the 73-year-old man - and his two passengers were checked on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Dubbo Hospital for further assessment of minor injuries.
The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Both drivers were subject to a breath test that returned a negative result.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
