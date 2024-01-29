Daily Liberal
News/Court and Emergency

Elderly man taken to hospital after truck and car crash on Newell Highway

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
January 29 2024 - 12:03pm
Police file image

A 73-year-old and his two passengers were taken to Dubbo Hospital after a truck and car crashed along the Newell Highway.

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

