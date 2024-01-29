Elderly man pleads not guilty to 13 child sex abuse charges

A man who allegedly sexually abused a girl in Western NSW in the late 90s is set to stand trial.
Appearing in person at the District Court in Dubbo on Monday, January 29, Peter William Moore formally pled not guilty to 13 historic child sexual abuse charges.
The charges all relate to the same alleged victim, who Moore is accused of sexually abusing when she was between the ages of 10 and 13 in the late 90s and early 2000s.
According to the indictment, the offences took place between the noth-western NSW towns of Bourke and Wanaaring. During the time of a number of the offences, the alleged victim was under Moore's authority.
The 13 charges include nine counts of sexual intercourse with a minor under his authority, three counts of aggravated indecent assault with a victim under the age of 16 and one count of inciting aggravated indecency.
As each charge was read out, Moore - standing before presiding judge Karen Robinson - asserted his innocence.
He was remanded on bail to appear before the same court later in 2024.
His case will next be before the court for a readiness hearing on Monday, September 2 before the trial begins on Monday, October 28.
The trial is expected to run for five to seven days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.