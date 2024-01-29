Daily Liberal
Small town school welcomes the next kindy cohort

By David Ellery
January 29 2024 - 3:00pm
When Alfred Orr starts kindergarten at the Trundle Central School just before his fifth birthday on February 9 it will be a family affair.

