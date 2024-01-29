Next generation of stars get the chance to impress their idols

Country NSW has a habit of producing fine rugby players who go on to play Super W and the next generation of talents got to show their skills at Apex Oval.
Dubbo's premier sporting facility played host to the NSW Rugby Youth Academy Games for the under 14s and 16s girls age groups from January 26-28 with some high-profile spectators sitting in the crowd.
Members of the NSW Waratahs Super W side watched on as the next generation of stars impressed all of those in attendance.
Teams from South West, Hunter/Central Coast and Northern NSW played a tri-series over the three days making for some great rugby.
"It was fantastic, the talent was on show that's for sure," NSW Rugby area manager Angus McDonald said.
"When you are merging regions and getting the strongest girls to play, all six matches were only separated by a try or two.
"It made for some very exciting finishes and we had a good crowd. They were into it the whole way."
The Waratahs made sure to make their presence known to Dubbo with several different appearances and training sessions being held across the area.
While the under 16s still have a few years left, McDonald confirmed some of the bright talents got to mix it with their idols.
"The most exciting thing is some of the girls who were training with the Waratahs were actually playing in the games as well," he said.
"You've got the standards there and they didn't miss. There were a lot of girls who stood out.
"I think they are going to pick a merit squad out of it and look to expand, the Sydney sides will likely come in and we can go from there."
Women's rugby in the Central West has arguably never been stronger.
Talents such as Bec Smyth, Jacinta Windsor, Lillyann Mason-Spice and Grace Hamilton have all made it to the Super W.
Central West has performed exceptionally well at the NSW Country Championships also as the talent pool out west seems to be getting bigger and better.
With women's rugby only growing in success and popularity, McDonald believes it's the way forward for the game in the area.
"We received some really quality feedback from parents who were also inquiring about local rugby clubs as well," he said.
