Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

The five people selflessly giving their time to make their town a better place

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Being recognised for her work in the community is just "sugar coating" for Merle Watson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.