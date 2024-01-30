The five people selflessly giving their time to make their town a better place

Being recognised for her work in the community is just "sugar coating" for Merle Watson.
Ms Watson was one of five people to receive a Service to the Community award at Wellington's Australia Day ceremony on Thursday, January 25.
The other recipients were Ian Parkes, Sally Hunt, Stephen Ball and Kathryn Mason.
Ms Watson was recognised for "always being a positive presence in the Wellington community", according to her citation.
She has assisted with school and church functions, as well as in the Wellington Eisteddfod kitchen.
The citation said she has "dedicated many years to assisting new residents settle in to the community, and servicing the community as a tireless and valuable aged carer".
But Ms Watson said she hadn't done any of it for the praise.
"I'm very happy that I was recognised but without recognition I will still do the same. Recognition is just the sugar coating," Ms Watson said.
"My life in Wellington, my life in Australia, is so good. We are very, very lucky to come to this place."
Ms Watson said she always tried to help the community. Whenever she was asked if she could do something she always said 'yes'.
"Wellington has been so good to me. I've never been treated unfairly," she said.
Mr Parkes received the award for his "invaluable contribution to the Wellington community". The citation says he volunteers weekly with the Wellington Museum, and has been involved with the Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society, the Wellington Show Society, Rotary and the vintage fair.
For 40 years Mr Parkes has also volunteered with the Walmer Bushfire Brigade.
Ceremony emcee Mark Griggs said he was the "go-to bloke" for anything you wanted to get done.
Ms Hunt "has always been at the forefront" of leading by example, her citation states.
She has "selflessly dedicated her time and effort to various initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing, the schools, environment and resources supporting our students, teachers and parents".
Mr Ball was recognised for his work with the State Emergency Service.
"He is a valuable, committed and experienced team member who sacrifices time away from family and everyday life to keep our communities safe. He can be seen attending most SES call-outs in the community and volunteering at community events," the citation states.
The final community service awards went to Ms Mason, who has volunteered with the Maranatha House Hand Car program for the past 20 years.
"As well as pampering these residents on a fortnightly basis, she also volunteers with the Wellington Bridge Club, Croquet Club, Probus club, and the Eisteddfod committee," her citation states.
