Women get into punch up after shopping at Dubbo Square

A fight that saw two women throwing punches at each other in front of Dubbo Square has ended in a criminal conviction for a 30-year-old.
Alisha Riley of Lunar Avenue Dubbo pleaded guilty to common assault on Wednesday, January 24 in Dubbo Local Court.
According to court documents on Thursday, September 7 at 2.35pm Riley and a co-accused were visiting Dubbo Square shopping centre separately.
At 2.37pm the co-accused was walking out the front onto Macquarie Street unaware she was being followed closely by Riley.
Riley stopped the co-accused and had a conversation with her before punching her in the head.
A second woman intervened, standing between the pair momentarily before the co-accused reached Riley and started striking at her.
During the fight, an elderly man was almost struck.
The fight continued as Riley and the co-accused kept punching one another and grabbing each other's clothes and wrestling towards the road.
They stopped the fight before the pair were seen to "shape up" to one another and continued to throw more punches.
Court papers say about 30 punches were thrown in the last fight.
Police arrived a short time later and separated the two women.
Both Riley and the co-accused said they did throw punches, however both denied being the instigator and claimed it was self defence.
In the court documents, the police said the women's conduct caused members of the public to fear for their personal safety, with several people changing direction to avoid the incident.
No witnesses at the scene wished to provide police with a statement or a version of what occurred.
Magistrate Aaron Tang said he didn't know "what issues there are with the victim but this is not the way to resolve them".
Riley was sentenced to a six month conditional release order with conviction.
