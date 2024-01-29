Dedicated canteen manager and RFDS champion Ellen Stanmore receives OAM

Ellen Elizabeth Stanmore, a pillar of the Dubbo community, has been recognised for her decades-long dedication to serving others with the award of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
Ms Stanmore's tireless efforts and selfless contributions have touched countless lives, spanning various organisations and initiatives over the years.
Ms Stanmore's commitment to community service began in 1975 when she took on the role of canteen manager and volunteer for both the Dubbo District Cricket Association and the Dubbo District Soccer Association.
"I am a life member of those clubs," Ms Stanmore said proudly.
For nearly two decades, she devoted her time and energy to ensuring that players and spectators alike were well taken care of during matches and events.
In 1977, Ms Stanmore expanded her involvement to include fundraising and volunteering for the Dubbo and District Citizens Brass Band, where she played a vital role in supporting the organisation's activities and initiatives for over a decade.
Her dedication to community service only grew stronger over the years as she took on additional roles and responsibilities.
From 1993 onwards, Ms Stanmore served as an inaugural member of the Dubbo Supporters Committee for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, a position that allowed her to contribute significantly to the vital healthcare services provided to remote and rural communities.
"We were one of the first people to advocate getting the Rural Flying Doctor Service in Dubbo," she said.
Ms Stanmore's involvement with the Royal Flying Doctor Service was deeply personal. When asked about why she volunteered with the RFDS, she fondly recounted her late husband's experience being born prematurely in an area without access to a hospital and the life-saving work the doctors did with him.
Inspired by the organisation's lifesaving work, Ms Stanmore became a staunch advocate and fundraiser, working tirelessly to ensure that essential medical care was accessible to those in need.
In addition to her work with the Royal Flying Doctor Service, she dedicated over a decade of her life to volunteering with the St Vincent de Paul Society - something she continues to do today.
Ms Stanmore's impact extended beyond healthcare and social welfare, as she also played a pivotal role in youth development through her involvement with the Dubbo Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC).
From 1995 to 2011, she co-organised the barbecue van, providing young people with a safe and supportive environment to socialise and engage in positive activities.
Throughout her extensive volunteer work, Ms Stanmore remained deeply committed to supporting education and youth initiatives.
She served as a School Committee Member at Mian School from 2002 to 2006 and as canteen manager at Dubbo South Primary School from 1984 to 2012, ensuring that students had access to nutritious meals and a supportive school environment.
"We would go to the school and make hot soup in the morning before school and the principal at the time said we would spoil those children, but it was up to us and we wanted to do it," she said.
Ms Stanmore and her husband also took in three foster children over the years, two of which still keep in contact.
Reflecting on her decades of service, Ms Stanmore expressed her gratitude for the opportunities to make a difference in her community.
She said the meaningful relationships she had formed with fellow volunteers and the satisfaction of knowing that her efforts had a positive impact on others' lives meant the world to her.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.