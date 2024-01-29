Windsor relives her rapid rise as Waratahs tour provides 'a really nice feeling'

Not all of Jacinta Windsor's memories of Dubbo are the fondest, but she was still thrilled to be back out west last week.
Windsor is the lone Central West player currently part of the NSW Waratahs Super W squad and she was the main attraction during their western area tour.
The flying outside back has enjoyed a rapid rise in rugby and it was only a couple of years ago she was playing for the Bathurst Bulldogs.
The biggest match on the calendar for the Dogs was, and remains, any clash with the Dubbo Roolettes and the sides have developed a great rivalry and played in every grand final since 2020.
"Love Dubbo, hate the Roos," Windsor joked.
"But it's great taking the setting away from Sydney and getting back out here and a few of of the girls are rural girls.
"Getting out west, doing these camps and seeing the kids has been a really nice feeling."
What made Friday's clinic with junior boys and girls at Dubbo special for Windsor is the fact events like that are just a norm now.
As a child growing up in Bathurst, Windsor could never have imagined she would be playing rugby professionally while even just a few years ago it seemed unlikely.
"I do think about it often actually," she said.
"It's not been that long. I was playing for the Bulldogs and then all of a sudden here I am, going into camp with the Waratahs.
"It's a pretty surreal feeling. Even though I'm going into my second season (as a Waratah) it still feels exciting and special and all the girls are amazing.
"I never would have thought that rugby would have been my pathway. I've always loved sport and loved competition but I fell in love with rugby and now I'll see how far I can take it."
Seeing a women's sporting team out in the western area isn't all that common but the Waratahs' tour of the region - which also included school holiday camps at Coonamble, Narromine, Warren, Molong and Wellington - was a huge hit for all involved.
The Super W players also took in the NSW Rugby Youth Academy Games at Apex Oval on Saturday, watching some stars of the future in action.
"Obviously the academy and growing the game, I think it's really important, but it's also just amazing that rural kids are getting that opportunity," Windsor said.
"The talent (in the western area) gets hidden because it's not the metro scene.
"I think the more they can play, the more they can get exposed to that game and different coaches, I think it's great and more talent will get picked up a high level of competition."
The western tour created more excitement for Waratahs players around the season ahead.
A former powerhouse of the Super W, the Tahs had their season ended by Fiji Drua in the semi-finals last season.
"That's my goal, as much game time as I can and just widening my skills and hopefully one day getting into that Wallaroo squad would be amazing," Windsor said.
"For now, I just keep learning and growing and.
"I think this season, like every season, you want to win but things have been really good and everyone's got that focus and we want to take it out."
