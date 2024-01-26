Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

Molly Croft dedicates her Citizen of the Year recognition to 'everyone who has faced adversity'

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
January 27 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo 2024 Citizen of the Year Molly Croft giving her acceptance speech. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo 2024 Citizen of the Year Molly Croft giving her acceptance speech. Picture by Amy McIntyre

"I am Molly Croft, I am 17 and I am still standing."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.