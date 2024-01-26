Smile for Australia Day: See the photos from Dubbo's celebrations

Hundreds attended the Dubbo Australia Day event in Victoria Park with the hard work of community members recognised during a morning ceremony.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Among those recognised were teenager Molly Croft, who was named Citizen of the Year, and her friend Mia Richardson who received Young Citizen of the Year.
Dennis Crimmins was announced as Dubbo's Senior Citizen of the Year and Erifili Davis received recognition as the Cultural Person of the Year.
Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Mathew Dickerson welcomed residents to the event, followed by Dubbo's Australia Day Ambassador Sam Cawthorn and Tatum Moore who gave an Indigenous address.
On January 25 an awards ceremony was helding in Wellington. Click here to see all the photos.
Awards were presented for the Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year, Community Event of the Year and to six others for their community service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.