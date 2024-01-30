Tatum Moore wants residents to remember the past so it's never repeated

When Tatum Moore addressed residents at the Australia Day ceremony on January 26, it was to talk of what the controversial day means to her as a proud Indigenous woman.
"I just want to say that when we talk about the past and the dark history of our country I don't want to take anything away from your day and the special reason we are all here today," she said.
"We don't talk about the past to blame anyone or to make anyone feel bad, but we have to be truth telling - we have to have those tough and robust conversations.
"It's important to remember so that the past never happens again and that we learn from it and work together towards a better future."
As the chief executive officer of Dubbo Local Aboriginal Land Office, Ms Moore said she was grateful to have been asked by her elders and the regional council to speak at the Australia Day ceremony.
"Since I was a little girl I've always felt a strong connection to Dubbo," she said.
As fourth generation Aboriginal, her family has been in the region since the early 1930s.
Her great grandfather William Bill Ferguson - who has a statue on Macquarie Street - was one of the first Aboriginal families to live in the town.
"Many people speak about standing on the shoulders of giants and for me one of those giants is William Bill Ferguson," she said.
"He was very instrumental, he was an activist for human rights, equality, equal rights, equal pay but especially Aboriginal rights."
Mr Ferguson was the first person to campaign for the Bill of Rights - which Australia still does not have today.
As a young man he worked in shearing sheds and saw how other ethnic groups were being paid much less compared to non-Indigenous people.
"He knew it wasn't right and it wasn't fair and he wanted to try and do something about it," she said.
According to Ms Moore, Mr Ferguson would travel days and weeks to see the harsh conditions that Indigenous people were living in.
"He spent time with them, listened to them and shared their concerns," she said.
"He set off on his political journey because he knew that the only way we could create change was if we had a voice for Aboriginal people."
Mr Ferguson was one of the Aboriginal people who organised the Day of Mourning out the front of Australian Hall on January 26, 1938.
"While many Australians were celebrating the 150th anniversary landing of the First Fleet, when the darkness of our country's history began, his protest highlight of the continuing unjust treatment of the first people," she said.
"He somewhat set the path for the many Aboriginal leaders who followed after leading towards positive outcomes for our people, such as the 1967 referendum, where we finally got equal rights and could vote, which wasn't that long ago."
Sadly, Mr Ferguson died years before and didn't get to see this outcome.
"William Bill Ferguson was the epitome of someone who planted a tree for the shade that he would never sit under," she said.
Ms Moore said she would love for people to embrace First Nations people and experience their culture, learn their history and become and ally and a friend.
"A lot of people think you have to go to the Northern Territory to experience Aboriginal culture, but it is alive right here," she said.
