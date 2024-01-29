A new house and lots of family time: Meet some of Australia's newest citizens

For Bijita Guragain and her family, choosing Dubbo as the place to raise their family was a choice she has never looked back on.
Ms Guragain and her daughter Itish Pandey both became official Australian citizens on January 26 as part of the annual ceremony at Victoria Park.
After making the oath and going through all of the official proceedings on Australia Day, one of the newest citizens couldn't wipe the smile from her face.
"I'm quite happy," she said.
"I've been in Australia for six or seven years, I tried a little bit late for citizenship."
With two young children, Ms Guragain arrived in Dubbo not too long ago and said the town drew her in and she has no intentions of leaving anytime soon.
"We just moved for our family, everything is near by," she said.
"Work or other things, we can have a bit more family time together.
"I moved here in 2020 with my daughter, we came to give her some time and be together.
"We brought our house in 2021."
According to the Department of Home Affairs, more than 22,000 people across the country were becoming Australian citizens.
More than 150 countries were represented across the ceremonies throughout Australia.
