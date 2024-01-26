Master coach's influence still driving Barber towards Olympic dream

Danny Barber is on track to be an Australian Olympian and he credits a master coach from Dubbo for helping him chase the dream.
Sprint star Barber enjoyed his most successful year of riding in 2023 as he wore the green and gold, competed internationally and won medals while riding against some of the world's best.
It has him firmly in the mix for the next Olympic cycle while the achievements also led him to be named Dubbo's Sportsperson of the Year at Friday's Australia Day ceremony at Victoria Park.
Barber no longer lives in Dubbo and the 20-year-old has been based at Adelaide and Sydney in recent years, but he's all too aware nothing would have been possible without the support of home and, in particular, the late Gus Dawson.
Dawson was a coaching legend who died in December of last year and Barber is one of the countless riders who benefited from the Dubbo Cycle Club great's wealth of knowledge.
"He definitely instilled a lot of the things within myself. How I act, how I train, and even though I'm with the national squad, most of it came from Gus," Barber said.
"He definitely made me the athlete that I am and the way that I am today. He's from Dubbo and I'm from Dubbo and it's just good to carry that on."
All those from Dubbo Cycle Club have followed Barber's progress with great interest.
Last year, he won gold in the NSW state elite sprint championships while he collected bronze in the elite men's national keiran championship and the elite team sprint championship.
He also scored wins in New Zealand and the USA, where he was based for more than a month.
Most recently, in December, Barber defeated former world champion and current seventh ranked sprinter, Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang, in Melbourne.
Having been around the elite Australian squad for a number of years now, Barber credits that atmosphere with helping him achieve what he rates as his greatest year on the bike.
He set the track alight repeatedly in 2023 and at nationals in Brisbane he recorded a time of 9.837 seconds in the 200m, with an average speed of more than 70km/hr.
His performances make him the fastest cyclist to ever come from Dubbo and an emerging force on the global sprinting scene.
"Last year I definitely took a step up in how I was performing in the elite category but I still definitely haven't hit my peak yet," he said.
The ultimate goal for Barber is the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games and it's becoming a more achievable target with each meeting the former Dubbo gun competes at.
"It's the end goal. It's the one thing we're going for, really just to get there," he said.
"There's obviously a lot of major events along the way and if I can make it to a world championship or even a World Cup that'd be huge as well.
"But at the end of the day you're always pushing for that Olympic spot.
"It's pretty tough in Australia at the moment but I think with my trajectory at the moment and the way things have been going, if I keep pushing on, I think I'll have a pretty good chance of being in that spot."
Barber is in action at the state track championships this weekend before competing at the Oceania Cycling Championships in New Zealand in February and the national track titles in March.
