Erifili Davis may have international success but she has just earned a new honour

Erifili Davis has won awards at international film festivals, had her short films selected and screened all over the world and now she has become Dubbo's 2024 Cultural Person of the Year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The award was presented during Dubbo's Australia Day awards in Victoria Park.
Ms Davis said it was a "big surprise" when she was notified this would be happening.
"I just want to say that Dubbo is an amazing place to live, I moved here in 2005 and I am so delighted in the way the creative community has embraced me and encouraged me, as has the wider Dubbo community," she said.
Ms Davis creates opportunities for the local community to participate in creative and cultural projects, whether they be a hobbyist or professional.
She is always proactively looking for ways to encourage and include underrepresented groups in her creative and cultural projects - specifically youth and First Nations people.
In 2023 Ms Davis' short film, Fell Purpose, was selected to screen at the prestigious International Mobile Film Festival in California, and won five awards at other international film festivals.
"It's lovely to be recognised for things that you've done and contributed but I guess for me, it's also about acknowledging all the people that have been part of what I do," she said.
Whether that be film, writing or all the things in between, Ms Davis said it is a collaborative effort.
"So for me, it's not really about me - although I'm really proud - it's also about all the wonderful people that have been part of all the things that I've done," she said.
Ms Davis is involved in Dubbo Filmmakers Inc as the secretary and treasurer, is the president of the Wesley House Players - a volunteer run theatre group, president of the Creative Assembly - a not-for-profit organisation providing a central platform to advocate for and celebrate creative and cultural practitioners, and owner of Studio 138 - a multipurpose creative studio that supports creatives looking for a small, simple space for their own creative endeavours.
"I love how much Dubbo appreciates creative pursuits," she said.
Ms Davis has a big 2024 planned, hoping to do a show with the Wesley House Players and already has a short film in pre-production.
"It has a gangster vibe, that will happen later this year," she said.
She is also in development for her first feature film, which she hopes to get off the ground in the next couple of years.
"I've got about four potential projects, so we will see where those end up, but I'll keep working with other filmmakers on the one eye film festival," she said.
On top of all Ms Davis' achievements, she is an active volunteer in the creative space volunteering for Under Western Skies, DREAM Festival Lantern Parade and One Eye Film Festival.
"I just want to thank everyone who has been part of everything I've done so a big thank you to my husband and son who have encouraged me all the way and thank you Dubbo," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.