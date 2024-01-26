Richardson has no plans of slowing down after her Australia Day honour

Over the past 12 months, Mia Richardson has shaved her head for charity as well as coached and played several sports.
However now, Dubbo's 2024 Young Citizen of the Year is preparing to do even more this year.
Mia was officially honoured at the annual Australia Day awards ceremony held at Victoria Park in front of her family, friends and other guests.
One of the special guests in attendance was close friend and Dubbo Citizen of the Year Molly Croft.
Molly and Mia have a special friendship, one which has seen the latter shave her head twice for cancer.
"She's my best friend, she's amazing and I love her," Mia said.
Mia's most recent shave in 2023 helped raise $11,000 for sarcoma research and she proudly showed off her new look during her speech.
A talented basketballer and league tag player, the Young Citizen of the Year for 2024 admitted she didn't expect such an honour in just year 9.
"I'm excited, I was happy about it but a bit nervous," she said.
"It was a bit of a shock when my mum and dad told me about it.
"I didn't know what to do."
Outside of school, Mia is kept busy by volunteering as a coach with Dubbo Basketball's 'Rookies' and also acts as an assistant coach for their under 12s representative side.
With plenty of sport still ahead of her, Mia said she is eager to continue to do her part for whatever club she represents.
"I wanna just keep going in basketball and might start playing Aussie rules," she said.
"Just league tag as well and focusing on my sport.
"I'll keep doing my hair and making it crazy."
