Pocknall finds himself on the other side of the camera after deserved honour

Mel Pocknall paid tribute to the quality of sportspeople in Dubbo after his decades of service was recognised on Australia Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The well-known photographer found himself on the other side of the camera at Victoria Park on Friday after being honoured with the Service to Sport award.
As someone who's been capturing the best of Dubbo sport for more than six decades, Pocknall has seen plenty of future stars taking their first steps in the sporting world.
That's been one of the biggest highlights for the larrikin snapper and one of the main reasons he's stayed on the sidelines for so long.
"I don't think there's any sport that, at some stage, we haven't had a world champion, an Olympian or Paralympian, a national or state athlete or regional or local award winner," he said.
"I think the only ones might be marbles or tiddlywinks that we haven't had a world champion.
"I'm so proud to have seen so many of our young people and veterans in various sports achieve the highest they can.
"I've followed many from when they were little juniors and I used to give cheek to the ball kids at the football and other sports and now they're this high and this big and they get their own back on me."
Pocknall is a former television cameraman who spent decades filming rugby league for TV while he's most well known for capturing sporting images for Dubbo Photo News.
He's a regular sight at most sporting events around town but what most people don't know is he volunteers his time to take hundreds of photos most weekends of the year.
Whether it's rugby league or cricket, or hockey, go-karts, harness racing, greyhounds or cycling, Pocknall has gone out of his way to capture images which often end up on family mantle places all around the region.
While he joked at Friday's ceremony he was much more comfortable in the crowd with a camera rather than making speeches in front of a crowd, he took time to speak about what makes his job special.
Seeing athletes go from juniors taking their first step in their sport to top of their field
"I've followed many from when they were little juniors and I used to give cheek to the ball kids at the football and other sports and now they're this high and this big and they get their own back on me," he said, before thanking the Australia Day committee for the award honour.
"Not only on Australia Day, but every day, I'm a very proud Australian."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.