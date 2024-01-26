Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

50 years of volunteering and this award winner 'enjoyed every minute of it'

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
January 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's been volunteering for more than 50 years and Carol White said she's "enjoyed every minute of it".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.