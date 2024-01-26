50 years of volunteering and this award winner 'enjoyed every minute of it'

She's been volunteering for more than 50 years and Carol White said she's "enjoyed every minute of it".
Ms White has named as the 2024 Wellington Senior Citizen of the Year. She was presented with the award at the Wellington Australia Day ceremony on Thursday, January 25.
But while it's her name on the certificate, Ms White said many more deserved the accolade.
"I don't think you can do it on your own. You don't get these awards on your own, there's a lot of people in this piece of paper, a lot of people," she said.
Ms White said she had worked with "some phenomenal people" across the 50 years.
"They're go-getters who have got me out of the house and off my backside. It's just been a wonderful journey," she said.
There are a long list of volunteering achievements to Ms White's name. It includes 40 years volunteering with the Wellington Eisteddfod and 30 years with the Wellington Meals on Wheels.
Ms White has also helped St Vincent de Paul for more than 15 years, as well as giving her time to Red Cross, the Registered Nurses Association, Friends of Maranatha, St Mary's School, St Patrick's Parish Council and Probus.
"She is a testament to what can be achieved with a service mindset and community-first approach... All her volunteering was on an honorary basis," her citation states.
"Carolyn has had a strong community focus across many sectors - education, health care, aged care, religious services, and community service organisations."
The citation said she managed all the "incredible volunteering efforts and more" while raising a large family of six daughters, supporting her husband Michael in his business for 55 years and nursing her own elderly parents.
Coming from a large family, Ms White said she had always moved in a heard of people so volunteering suited her.
"It's such a wonderful thing to be able to do things for other people and to give back. It's been a lovely community and it's been very good to us," she said.
She encouraged others to consider dedicating some time to a worthy cause.
"You can always find time. There's always time even when you think there isn't," she said.
