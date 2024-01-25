Doctor accused of producing child abuse material to front court

The doctor accused of producing child abuse material and recording intimate images without consent while working in the Central West will appear in court in March.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Nicholas Chu is suspended while he faces 13 counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent.
Chu has also been charged with two counts of producing child abuse material in about November 2022 and February 2023.
Chu principally practised at Orange, however is on bail living in Sydney.
His multiple alleged victims cannot be identified.
His case was moved from Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court to Orange Local Court on Thursday and fronted Magistrate David Day. He was not present.
"Mr Chu is excused today if represented," his lawyer Nick Hanna said in Orange on January 25.
That though will change for his next court date.
Chu has been requested to be in attendance for his next mention which is set down for March 21, in Orange.
Mr Hanna asked for Chu to appear via an AVL from an office in Sydney because of Chu's bail conditions to live in the area.
"The matter is at the point where charges have been certified," a prosecutor from the Director of Public Prosecutions said.
Chu previously completed degrees at UNSW but the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency notes he is currently suspended.
"They cannot practise in Australia," his listing on its website reads.
He was first registered in December 2021, and according to court documents seen by AAP, began the bulk of his alleged offending the next month, continuing until February 2023.
His next court appearance is set down for March 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.