Molly Croft dedicates her Citizen of the Year recognition to 'everyone who has faced adversity'

"I am Molly Croft, I am 17 and I am still standing."
Molly Croft has been named Dubbo's 2024 Citizen of the Year and there wasn't a dry eye in the crowd as she addressed the residents that had turned out for the Australia Day ceremony on January 26.
At just 12-years-old Molly was diagnosed with high-grade metastatic osteoblastic osteosarcoma - a form of bone cancer - but as Molly so elegantly put it, she is 'still standing'.
"I am so grateful for this award today and do not take it for granted, I understand there are many others in our community who could stand here in my place and without the love and support from you all, I wouldn't be the person I am today," she said.
"Some may see my journey since being diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a testament to my personal strength, but see it in a powerful lesson in community support."
Molly told the Daily Liberal receiving the Citizen of the Year award was "surreal" at just 17-years-old.
"It's not like I do anything for the accolades, but it gives me another platform to share my story and that's something that I'm so grateful for," she said.
Molly said this award was not hers alone but for everyone who had faced adversity.
"I believe life throws us some unexpected curve balls and not everybody can understand or see each other's experiences," she said.
"But if we have the courage to share our stories we can help others to understand, heal ourselves and empower others to do the same."
Through initiatives like the Tie Dye Project, co-run by Molly, over $700,000 has been raised. Her efforts have not only contributed to vital research but have also created scholarships and opportunities for vulnerable girls to access netball.
"We are right in the middle of setting ourselves up [for the Tie Dye Project], getting our DGR [deductible gift recipients] status and all that fun," she said.
"We're going to set off and hopefully we can go and do some bigger and better things with it."
Her dedication to community service is reflected in her numerous accolades, including being the youngest ever speaker at Stand Tall 2023, where she addressed 10,000 kids on mental health awareness.
Molly's contributions extend to various organisations, including the Sydney Children's Hospital, where she serves as an ambassador for the "Movement of Many".
"This award is dedicated to those who might feel voiceless, a symbol of hope and a reminder that your stories matter," she said.
"To those not yet brave enough to share their stories, let this be an encouragement that bravery can spark change and if we can find the courage to speak up we can spark ripples of change that reach beyond our imagination."
Molly made a promise to her fellow cancer fighters to continue to use her voice in their honour.
"Everything I do is for those coming behind me, those who are not yet diagnosed and for those who are no longer here, they will never ever be forgotten," she said.
"To the wider community I hope this award empowers you as together we will always emerge stronger no matter the cause.
"Sometimes a gentle word, a kind look, or a conversation with someone new can be life changing for them and for you."
Molly said she had to make sure she didn't look at Mia Richardson - Dubbo's Young Citizen of the Year - while giving her acceptance speech or she would have cried.
Mia has shaved her head not once, but twice for children's cancer and participates in Molly's Tie Dye Project every year.
"Mia really is one incredible girl, she's just a little girl with a heart of gold, she doesn't need to do what she does but she does and I will forever be thankful for her," she said.
From being a founding member of "Country Hope Dubbo" to sitting on panels for the Federal Government's Department of Education, Molly consistently demonstrates her passion for making a difference.
In recognition of her outstanding achievements, Molly was awarded the Youth Community Service Award by the NSW branch of the Order of Australia Association and was invited to join the "Young Australian Leaders Association".
"I accept this award with immense gratitude, recognising it as a reflection of our community's strength and our shared commitment to making a positive difference," she said.
