Year to remember motivates rising star Penman to chase her track dream

Ella Penman rates 2023 as the greatest year she's had on the track.
It was a 12 months in which the long-distance running specialist medalled at state and national championships while she also achieved a Youth Commonwealth Games qualifying time.
It was those achievements which led her to be named Dubbo's Young Sportsperson of the Year at Friday's Australia Day ceremony at Victoria Park.
"It was probably my best year of running," she said.
"I got heaps of PBs (personal bests) and medals at nationals. I think out of all my running years, that was my best."
Penman may only be 17 but she's been competing on the track for close to a decade. She's been a standout at Dubbo Athletics Club for virtually that entire time and has regularly made trips to compete all over the state and further afield.
While proud to receive the Australia Day award, she said the honour meant even more to her parents.
Her father, Mark, is a coach at Dubbo Athletics Club and has helped mould Ella into the athlete she is while mum Theresa has also been a constant support and has made competing at various meets possible.
"I was in the car with mum and I got a phone call (about the award)," Ella said.
"I didn't even know I was nominated so it was very exciting. But I think it meant more to her after all the hard work I've done and she has done as well.
"They put in heaps of time, money and effort."
The family was set to hit the road soon after Friday's ceremony as Ella is competing at Canberra this weekend.
There she'll aim to build on a 2023 in which she won medals at both the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships and Australian under 20 championships.
At the latter, she achieved a Youth Commonwealth Games qualifying time.
Lowering that time in order to put herself firmly in the mix for selection for the national squad is one of her biggest goals for 2024.
"The results definitely motivate me to go further," Ella said.
Ella also continued to make an impact off the track during the past year.
As well as being part of the Western Region Academy of Sports High Performance Squad, she was named the Chair's Nominee for Excellence, proving her commitment and attitude.
She also assists at Dubbo Athletics Club by running clinics for schools, speed sessions for Dubbo Touch representative teams and working with groups like Little Athletics.
Immersing herself in the athletics club and the wider sporting community is something which means a lot to Ella and she paid tribute to both after collecting her Australia Day award.
"I think that (sporting scene in Dubbo) definitely what got me into it and it motivates me, having like minded people around me," she said.
"And the (athletics) club have helped me out heaps and they've done things like fundraising too."
