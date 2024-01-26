'I still enjoy doing what I do': Crimmins' 50-year service recognised

When Dennis Crimmins began volunteering 50 years ago, he couldn't have imagined he would receive an award for his efforts.
On Australia Day, Mr Crimmins was named Dubbo's Senior Citizen of the Year for 2024.
This year, the long-time volunteer will mark half a century with the St Vincent De Paul Society, an organisation which still remains a massive part of his life.
"I'm feeling very chuffed and very honoured to receive an award like that," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock when I first got the phone call and the email came through."
Mr Cimmins still continues to volunteer at the charity and completes home welfare checks as well as visiting patients in the hospital.
"I started off in North Dubbo in 1973, then we moved from there to Brisbane Street and now we are in an even bigger shop," he said.
"There have been a lot of changes in 50 years and I still enjoy doing what I do."
One of the most long-serving volunteers in town, Mr Crimmins was kept busy last year with the annual Christmas hamper program.
"We have done the Christmas hamper run over the last three years," he said.
"There are 300 hampers which are donated every year to us. We have schools, our church and our community, it's great to have all of them onside."
Outside of his work with St Vincent De Paul, Mr Crimmins had a successful trucking business up until his retirement and was involved in the 1990 floods at Nyngan.
Mr Crimmins is proud of what he has achieved during his time and has no plans on slowing down.
"I didn't expect it, I'm very honoured and I hope I can keep doing it for another few years," he said.
"It's very rewarding to go and see people who are less fortunate than yourself, we used to see people when were in North Dubbo in their houses.
"Now we do it through welfare and people come to us now which is a lot easier."
