Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'I still enjoy doing what I do': Crimmins' 50-year service recognised

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 26 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Dennis Crimmins began volunteering 50 years ago, he couldn't have imagined he would receive an award for his efforts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.