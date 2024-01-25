Teenage cancer survivor named Dubbo's citizen of the year

Teenager Molly Croft has been named Dubbo's Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day awards.
Hundreds attended the Dubbo Australia Day event with the hard work of community members recognised during a morning ceremony.
Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Mathew Dickerson welcomed residents to the event, followed by Dubbo's Australia Day Ambassador Sam Cawthorn and Tatum Moore who gave an Indigenous address.
During the ceremony seven outstanding citizens were recognised as Dubbo's 2024 Australia Day award recipients.
A two-time osteosarcoma survivor, Molly is a strong advocate for childhood cancer.
At just 17 years of age, Molly has faced immense challenges through her battle with high-grade metastatic osteoblastic osteosarcoma since her 12th birthday. Despite the adversity, she has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.
Molly's commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond her own struggles. She has shown unwavering determination in raising awareness and funds for cancer research, particularly focusing on sarcoma-related causes.
Molly has already achieved so much since being first diagnosed with cancer as a 12-year-old.
After spending 292 nights at Ronald McDonald House, she decided to pay it forward and launched a campaign to raise $46,000 - the cost of those 292 nights. However, she quickly surpassed her fundraising target and raised a total of $185,000.
She's been a guest speaker at countless high-profile events, such as the Accor Stadium Members' Dinner, has been a McHappy Day ambassador, a member of the NSW Youth Advisory Council, a Dubbo Young Citizen of the Year, and a fundraising warrior who's done a huge amount for childhood cancer awareness.
She also helps run The Tie Dye Project, which raises money to help the fight against cancer, alongside Australian netball star Amy Parmenter.
Her efforts have not only contributed to vital research but have also created scholarships and opportunities for vulnerable girls to access netball.
Dennis Crimmins was announced as Dubbo's Senior Citizen of the Year and Mia Richardson as Dubbo's Young Citizen of the Year. Erifili Davis received recognition as the Cultural Person of the Year.
Daniel Barber was announced as the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, Ella Penman is the Young Sportsperson of the Year and Mel Pocknall was recognised for his Services to Sport.
Cr Dickerson said it was a privilege to award each of the recipients and thanked them for their service to the community.
"I thank each of the Australia Day Award recipients for their service to the Dubbo community. Their skills, experience and hard work truly help to make this a great community to live in," Cr Dickerson said.
