Cooking with grandma became a career for this new pub manager

Helping her grandma in the kitchen as a kid has led to a career in hospitality for the newest manager of the Commercial Hotel.
Demi Jeffery, who was named venue manager of the popular pub earlier in January, said she has been working in the hospitality industry since she was 12 years old.
"Some of my best memories as a kid were in the kitchen with grandma so that's where I started, cooking with her at home then we worked together at the RSL Club," she said.
A chef by trade, Ms Jeffery first started working in the kitchen at the Commercial Hotel eight years ago. Since then she's held different roles at the venue including assistant manager.
"I suppose my challenge was coming out of the kitchen to be more social. I was always in the kitchen before that," she said.
Although coming out of the kitchen and onto the floor was a challenge at first, it's now one of the things she loves most about the job.
"It's a very social job... when you're here working you're still being social and so you don't actually miss those weekends, it's like you're getting paid to be social," Ms Jeffery said.
"So instead of going out and wasting my money I'm still going out but making my money."
Working in the hotel for eight years, Ms Jeffery has seen a lot of changes. But she said the biggest change was in 2018 when the pub was bought by Ben Lawler, CEO of the Public House Management Group (PHMG).
"With the change of management, it was a completely different dynamic and a different hotel," she said.
More than just a job, stepping into the role of manager means Ms Jeffery is helping to carry on a legacy. Established in 1859, the Commercial is Dubbo's oldest pub.
Ms Jeffery said she still has a lot to learn when it comes to management but, with the support of fellow managers John Kelly and Tash Bailey, she's confident she will be able to help keep the hotel a centre of the community.
One of the things she's most excited about in 2024 is a number of new sports sponsorships the hotel has signed up for.
"We really want to engage the pub back into family dynamic and sporting life and just everyone coming back here for a good vibe is really what we're aiming for this year," she said.
"We try to make it so that it's a fun, interesting place to come - not just to come and get drunk on a Friday afternoon. We do good food and it's somewhere that you can bring your family.
"There are some pubs that are just hustle and bustle and you're just there to party and have fun. Whereas I think we're like a happy medium."
