'I'm not a do-gooder': Citizen of the Year on his greatest achievement

There's a long list of achievements Mike Augee has to his name.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But the thing Dr Augee is most proud of, is getting the skate park built in Wellington.
Dr Augee has been named as the 2024 Wellington Citizen of the Year. The award was given in recognition for his wealth of knowledge and passion for the Wellington community.
He's currently a member of: Burrendong Botanic Garden and Arboretum, Wellington Heritage Committee, Mount Arthur Trust, The Caves Advisory Committee, Wellington Rotary Markets, Ponto Falls Committee, Wellington Museum, and The Mammal Society.
His citation states, "his knowledge and expertise surrounding the Wellington Caves and their history is astounding, as is his passion for the community".
However, Dr Augee said all of his volunteering doesn't come from him wanting to do something good for Wellington.
"I'm not a do-gooder, I'm not someone who spends a lot of time doing good things. I enjoy these things... and generally these things give you more than you put in," he said.
"There are a lot of people who just quietly keep on doing what they do. I suppose people hear me because I'm on Binjang [community radio]."
As well as his volunteering work, Dr Augee also spent nine years on Wellington Shire Council. For eight of those he was deputy mayor.
It was during that time he helped get a skate park for the town.
"The greatest achievement is being on council and forcing them to build a skate park," Dr Augee said.
"The biggest problem I see is a lack of things [to do] for young males in that really turbulent age. There's little to do expect hang out with your mates and become a nuisance and show your mates you're tough."
Dr Augee established a lab to study the fossils at Wellington Caves, with the goal of providing education to students of all ages. He has also been recognised for his contributions to the better understanding of mammals having received The Royal Zoology Award in 2001.
"Mike is held in high regard by his peers and community, and his endless dedication to the local environment make him an extremely deserving and worthy recipient of the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award," the citation states.
The award was presented to Dr Augee at the Wellington Australia Day ceremony on Thursday, January 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.