Photos from the 2024 Australia Day celebrations in Wellington

The dedication and passion of Wellington's volunteers was celebrated on Thursday.
Wellington held the 2024 Australia Day awards on Thursday, January 25.
Awards were presented for the Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year, Community Event of the Year and to six others for their community service.
Actor Rhys Muldoon was the Australia Day ambassador. He told the crowd of about 250 how acting was similar to farming.
"[Acting] is a very strange profession. There's one way I could compare it to farming: when you have a really great crop, it's fantastic and it's a great year... when you have a bad crop or it's a drought, it's really hard. It's really up and down, you've got to have a lot of faith to keep going," he said.
"And a lot of life is that thing about you've got to keep going. You also need community and friends around you to get through life because life's not an easy thing."
Mr Mulddon was also full of praise for anyone who organises large groups of people, and the volunteers who support their community.
"The most gratitude I have for Australia is the people who continually work hard for their community and don't give up and just keep going," he said.
Local business owner Herb Smith and deputy mayor Richard Ivey also spoke at the event.
Cr Ivey urged the crowd to reflect on the date of Australia Day and what it stood for.
"Council believes it's imperative for all people to recognise, appreciate, and yes celebrate everything that is good about modern day Australia. The 26th of January is such a relevant and important date to reflect, recognise and celebrate what it means for all of us to be Australians in 2024. So let's not change the date," Cr Ivey said.
He said people should take a "quick moment" on Australia Day to think about its significance and what it means to "the whole of our inclusive Dubbo Regional community".
