Locals humbled by Australia Day honours

Several local residents have been recognised in the 2024 Australia Day Honours List.
Among them are former longtime surgeon at Dubbo Base Hospital, Dr Robert North, volunteer and foster carer Ellen Stanmore and paralympian Sue-Ellen Lovett, who have all received Order of Australia Medals.
Meanwhile Rodney Coombes, regional manager with the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), has received an Emergency Services Medal.
Dr North had a long career as a general surgeon at Dubbo Base Hospital, from 1968 to 2002, and he is well-known for helping start the School of Rural Health at The University of Sydney's Dubbo and Orange campuses, where he was sub-dean from 2002-2012.
Dr North was humble when the Daily Liberal asked why he thought he won the award, and said it had come as a surprise, but he was "very honoured".
"I set out to [become a surgeon] and I think I achieved it fairly well. I wasn't the world's best but I wasn't the world's worst," Dr North said.
Ms Lovett said hearing the news she had been recognised was "a very humbling moment".
"There are a lot of wonderful Australians and to be acknowledged for what my team and I have done is pretty special," she said.
At age 12, Ms Lovett was diagnosed with the hereditary condition retinitis pigmentosa which, over time, has left her completely blind.
Despite her diagnosis Ms Lovett was adamant that one day she would ride for Australia. And, in 1996, her dream was realised when she travelled to the Atlanta Summer Paralympics to compete in the dressage event.
Ms Lovett competed for Australia again at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics and was part of the bronze-medal winning Australian team at the World Dressage Championships in Denmark in 1999.
Amidst her competitive success, Ms Lovett also completed 10 long distance rides, riding over 16,000 kms to raise more than $3.2 million for charity.
Mrs Stanmore has been recognised for her work with many local groups, including the Dubbo Supporters Committee of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, St Vincent de Paul, and sporting groups.
She was part of the RFDS supporters committee when it was formed in 1993, and for almost two decades was the canteen manager for both the Dubbo District Cricket Association and Dubbo District Soccer Association from 1975 to 1992.
Mrs Stanmore was also the co-organiser of the Dubbo PCYC's BBQ van from 1995 to 2011.
Mr Coombes, a Coonabarabran resident, was recognised with an Emergency Services Medal for his volunteer work in the VRA, which spans almost two decades.
"I work very closely with all the other [emergency] services. They say we have a major operation and I will work with the police, the SES, Fire and Rescue, and RFS," Mr Coombes said.
"We all come together at a command point and we will control the situation from that point."
Mr Coombes joined the Coonabarabran VRA in 2006, and after completing his General Land Rescue Training, he held many positions with the unit and also with VRA Rescue NSW.
