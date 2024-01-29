Dietitian's tips for healthy and yummy school lunches your kids will eat

Parents preparing to send their kids back to school know that packing lunch their child will eat can be tough.
Dietitian, Helen Barnett of Dubbo Health Hub, says it's best to keep school lunches simple.
Ms Barnett suggests packing fresh foods over pre-packaged options - and don't pack more than you know your child will eat.
Here are her top tips for packing school lunches your kids will like eating.
"There's no point in looking at posts online and thinking about what other parents are packing and trying to keep up with other people's kids," Ms Barnett said.
"It's packing what your child eats and if that's what they want every day, then just pack what your child is going to eat because ultimately they will eat what they like."
A lot of kids are fussy and it's OK if they want the same thing every day
"I don't think there's any point trying to pack things that [your kids don't like]. If your kid just likes a Vegemite sandwich, well, then pack them a Vegemite sandwich that they're going to eat," Ms Barnett said.
They might also be fussy because they've had something go soggy or limp in their lunch before.
"A lot of kids go through phases of picky and fussy eating and they will eat the same thing because it's safe or they know it's going to be OK at lunch time," Ms Barnett said.
"If things are coming home, and that is the same thing every day, then find out what they do want to eat and what they will eat - maybe it's something that their friends are eating ... "
"Masses of variety" isn't necessarily the answer - once again, don't complicate things.
"Kids just need energy to get them through the day and we can provide breakfast and dinner and variety at those meals," Ms Barnett said.
Ms Barnett suggests packing a sandwich, piece of fruit, yoghurt and something baked - muffins or biscuits for example.
"But really trying to reduce as much as we can the highly processed things," she said.
Numerous little packets of processed foods can add up.
"While I have a viewpoint ... wanting to limit packets, there's a reality around the time parents have ... " she said.
"I would be trying as much as I can to try and pack simple, fresh food."
This could be sandwiches, fruit or vegetable sticks - but don't forget the freezer brick because summer in Dubbo can get hot.
Ms Barnett recommends Kidspot.com.au and Healthyfood.com for inspiration.
They suggest things like yoghurt, nuts, protein balls, hummus, rice cakes, chickpea snacks, sushi (but don't forget to keep it cool), popcorn and rice paper rolls.
Ms Barnett says convenience foods can lead to more hunger, so try to avoid these.
Kids need protein to feel full - but if that's a meat, egg or cheese sandwich, make sure you pop in a freezer brick to keep it fresh.
