Wellington resident with 'astounding' knowledge and passion given top award

Wellington's Citizen of the Year has been chosen for his commitment to the environment and love of education.
Mike Augee as been named as Wellington's 2024 Citizen of the Year.
The award ceremony was held in Wellington on Thursday evening, January 25.
Dr Augee was recognised for his wealth of knowledge and passion for the Wellington community.
He's currently a member of: Burrendong Botanic Garden and Arboretum, Wellington Heritage Committee, Mount Arthur Trust, The Caves Advisory Committee, Wellington Rotary Markets, Ponto Falls Committee, Wellington Museum, and The Mammal Society.
His citation states, "his knowledge and expertise surrounding the Wellington Caves and their history is astounding, as is his passion for the community".
As well as his volunteer positions, Dr Augee was also a councillor for the Wellington Shire for eight years. He served for seven years as deputy mayor.
He established a lab to study the fossils at Wellington Caves, with the goal of providing education to students of all ages. He has also been recognised for his contributions to the better understanding of mammals having received The Royal Zoology Award in 2001.
"Mike is held in high regard by his peers and community, and his endless dedication to the local environment make him an extremely deserving and worthy recipient of the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award," the citation states.
Senior Citizen of the Year was awarded to Carolyn White.
Ms White has spent more than 50 years volunteering for the Wellington community, across a range of fields including education, health and aged care.
"She is a testament to what can be achieved with a service mindset and community-first approach," the citation states.
Swimmer Samantha Thompson has been named as the Wellington Young Sportsperson of the Year.
"Samantha is a wonderful role model for other swimmers, as her commitment is second to none. She wakes at 4:15 am making the return trip Dubbo to train, and repeats this trip again in the afternoon, 5 days per week," the citation states.
"Although she has extended her schooling by 12 months to allow more commitment to her training, her education has not slipped and has received good results in her 2023 HSC."
An initiative by the Macquarie Correctional Centre has been chosen for the Community Event of the Year.
Inside Art involved two exhibitions, created by the prisoners. The goal of the exhibitions was to establish a way to give back to the community for past errors.
Twenty-five per cent of the money raised from the exhibit - which came to $5700 - was donated to Orana Support Service.
"Creating significant change is a difficult task at any time," the citation states.
"Macquarie Correctional Centre and the artistically creative residents have set an example of what can be achieved by respecting individuals and allowing them to accomplish positive goals in life with supportive resources and mentors."
The Australia Day ceremony included an address by deputy mayor Richard Ivey and ambassador Rhys Muldoon, as well as a a presentation by local Indigenous elder Herb Smith.
