Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Wellington resident with 'astounding' knowledge and passion given top award

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
January 25 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wellington's Citizen of the Year has been chosen for his commitment to the environment and love of education.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.