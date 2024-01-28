Man caught driving with cannabis in his system, claims it was medicinal

A man who had taken medicinal marijuana before driving has landed himself before Dubbo Local Court.
Brodie Roach, 25, of West Dubbo pleaded guilty to drive motor vehicle with illicit drug present in blood when he faced court on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.
According to court documents at 3.30pm on September 2, 2023 Roach - who was driving a Nissan Murano, was stopped by police on Victoria Street for the purpose of a random breath test.
Police asked Roach to show them his licence, which he did.
Roach was breath tested and returned a negative result before he was subjected to a drug test which returned a positive result for cannabis.
He was arrested for the purpose of a second drug test and was taken to the drug bus.
Roach was asked a number of questions before having to provide a sample of oral fluid for testing.
The test returned a positive result to cannabis.
Magistrate Aaron Tang was told by Roach's solicitor that he had been on medicinal marijuana at the time and didn't know it would show up in his system when he was driving.
"How will he manage the medicine and driving in the future?" Mr Tang asked.
"He now understands how long it stays in the system and will take great care," the solicitor said.
Roach was sentenced to an eight month conditional release order and was not convicted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.