Scorpions do the double as partnerships prove key in tense grand finals

The Metro Scorpions reigned supreme on Thursday as they collected two State Challenge grand final wins.
The victories in the boys' under 14s and girls' under 15s competition were similar as key partnerships with the bat led the Scorpions to victory.
In the girls' match, when the Scorpions slumped to be 5-35, State Challenge glory looked a million miles away.
But, as they say in cricket, all it takes is one good partnership and a crucial 59-run stand between Aditi Shidore and Jorja Horan led their side to victory at No. 3 Oval.
Shidore made a match-winning 47 not out while Horan chipped in with a valuable 22 as the Scorpions passed the Metro Sharks' total of 104 with four wickets and more than three overs to spare.
Things weren't so rosy only a little earlier after the Sharks fast bowlers ripped through the Scorpions' top order.
But Shidore and Horan steadied the ship before slowly lifting the run-rate and driving their side towards victory.
Horan made a tough 22 from 59 balls before she was bowled with 10 runs needed for victory.
Shidore ensured there weren't any other worries as she went on to hit the winning runs in a wonderful fighting and mature performance.
Shidore's innings was all the more impressive given the only other time she had batted at Dubbo this week she made only 1.
Earlier in the match, Lily Salter (3/11) and Varada Vinay (2/14) had led the way with the ball while Sophia Wilson (33) and Ella Wade (32) were the best for the Sharks.
The result was a bitter pill to swallow for the Sharks after they finished unbeaten at the top of the ladder after the preliminary rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the boys' under 14s competition, it was a similar story as a key partnership proved decisive.
Harrison Danne (48 from 102) and Thenuk Wijiesekera (39 from 86) combined with great effect to lead the Scorpions to a total of 6/130.
It was a satisfying performance for Danne after he'd fallen for a golden duck on both occasions he'd batted earlier in the week.
There were plenty of nervy moments as the Metro Stallions rallied late in the chase but the Scorpions won the match by 10 runs.
Franklin Yenson took an important 3/21 for the Scorpions while Jagbir Singh Malhi finished with 2/20.
The Country Marlins - featuring players from Western Zone and the Riverina - finished bottom of the competition after suffering an eight-wicket loss to the Country Lions on Thursday.
