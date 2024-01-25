'Hottest since Black Summer': Be heat aware this long weekend

Be safe this Australia Day: temperatures could reach highs not seen since Black Summer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Weatherzone senior meteorologist Joel Pippard said Dubbo was in for an "extreme heatwave", with a low of 28 degrees and a high of 41 on Australia Day, Friday, January 26.
The hottest minimum or night-time temperature for a January recorded in Dubbo in recent years was 28.6 degrees on January 18, 2017 - but this was by no means the hottest.
Back in January 1939, the temperature didn't get below 29.4 degrees on the evening of January 9, during what Mr Pippard described as "a notoriously hot heatwave for western NSW".
Though Friday is set to be much hotter than the average January temperature, which is 33.5 degrees, it's not looking to break the January record which was set on January 13, 1939, when the temperature reached 45.2 degrees.
Australia Day could, however, become the hottest January day since 2020, if it beats the 41.1-degree temperature set on December 9 during the Black Summer bushfires.
"It looks like Dubbo will be in severe heatwave," Mr Pippard told the Daily Liberal.
"So that means it can be dangerous for many people, but especially those more vulnerable, like older people, babies, children, pregnant women, people with medical conditions and anyone that's sick.
"So it's advised that you keep cool at your home, but if you can't then go to a local centre like a shopping centre or something like that, to make use of the air con.
"Close those windows, draw your blinds and basically just keep the heat out of your home is a good idea - and use those fans and air conditioners if possible."
A heatwave is defined as unusually warm maximum and minimum temperatures that last for at least three days in a row, compared to the last 30 days in the location.
"Certainly with maximum temperatures in the 40 degrees, that's clearly quite far above the average. Also those minimum temperatures being really warm, that helps to build the heat inside buildings and in the atmosphere in general, and that leads to heat stress over those three-day periods," Mr Pippard said.
A welcome relief from the heat is expected from 2pm or 3pm Friday, January 26 in Dubbo, when a southerly change is expected to move through from the coast.
Residents should notice the humidity drop as well, so it should become "a lot more pleasant", according to Mr Pippard.
"It'll take a couple of hours to really start to cool down, but you'll notice the humidity drop off as well as the actual temperature," he said.
On Saturday, January 27, which is forecast to be a "still fairly warm" 35 degrees maximum, it will be a lot less humid, "so it won't feel anywhere near as hot", Mr Pippard said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.