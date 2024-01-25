From a sheep farm to commanding warships and the Queen's funeral delegation

Ray Leggett had only seen the sea "once or twice" when he signed up for the navy.
He had grown up on a farm between Bourke and Cobar, then later moved to Dubbo, where he joined the air cadets.
"I was a member of the cadets for six years when going though school. I was certainly looking at the defence forces in general but the navy wasn't on that list," he said.
"It was only because I walked into the navy recruiting van in Macquarie Street and a petty officer convinced me it was the coolest job in the world... The rest is history I guess."
Royal Australian Navy deputy fleet commander Commodore Ray Leggatt was recently awarded a Federation Star. It was given to him to celebrate 40 years of service.
In that time he's held a range of positions from warship commanding officer to the defence attache in southern Europe. He also lead the Australian delegation at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London last year.
His navy career started in 1983 as a junior officer.
"What was pretty incredible was within three years of that timeframe I was a qualified officer of the watch in Canberra going through the Malacca Straits at 24 knots at night," Commodore Leggatt said.
"That shows you the incredible amount of training."
Commodore Leggatt sees himself as having had a range of different careers within the one organisation.
For him it's hard to pick a favourite.
"There's nothing more fulfilling than being a warship commander... living as a defence attache in Spain for 3.5 years was incredibly rewarding," Commodore Leggatt said.
"Then there are specific events you feel really privileged to have been part of, for example, leading the Australian delegation to the UK for the Queen's funeral was a real privilege. Very, very sad but a real privilege to be able to do that. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Commodore Leggatt said at that point in time, he was in the position where he knew he would be the head of the navy delegation if the queen died. But despite Queen Elizabeth being 96-years-old, he never expected it to happen.
"I got the phone call at four o'clock in the morning that London Bridge had fallen. That was on the Friday and on the Monday we were on the plane on our way to the UK with the rest of the delegation," he said.
"She had 70 years of service. One of overall values in defence is service and to me, that's the epitome of service."
In 2008 Commodore Leggatt was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross and in 2014 he was made a member of the Order of Australia.
When he first joined the navy, Commodore Leggatt said he was expecting to stay for 10 years.
"Every time I've thought about leaving the organisation there would be another job I'd want to do. I've been very privileged to serve for 40 years. I'm almost jealous of the people joining now because I wish I could go back and do the same again. There would be very few things I would do differently," he said.
"It's been so incredible and rewarding.
"And as I deputy fleet commander at the moment. If this is my last job, that's a great way to finish up with the navy as well - being back on the waterfront and working with sailors and ships."
For anyone thinking about joining the navy, or the defence forces, Commodore Leggatt encouraged them to speak to anyone who was already in the industry.
"I think sometimes people look at defence and have concerns about things like the lifestyle, but the opportunities far outweigh the some of the other challenges. The opportunity to work with those high performance teams is incredibly rewarding... There's never a boring day," he said.
