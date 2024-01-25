Teen threatens to 'deck' step mum after accusing her of cheating

Magistrate Aaron Tang has given an 18-year-old a warning about the consequences of ending up in adult court after he threatened to "deck" his step mother.
The man from Taylor Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 24.
According to court documents, on January 13, 2024 the victim - the man's step mother - knocked on the sliding door to the granny flat where the man lives, when she noticed it was locked.
The victim wanted to gain access to her sewing room.
The man came to the door but refused to let the victim in, saying he paid rent and wanted his privacy.
The victim insisted and an argument broke out.
The man swore at the victim and accused her of cheating on his father.
The victim became angry and swore back before calling her partner.
The argument became even more heated until the man came out of the granny flat to be face-to-face with the victim and said, "I'll deck ya [sic]".
The man then grabbed the sliding screen door to the granny flat and pulled on it, causing the frame to buckle and the door to come off its frame.
Feeling threatened, the victim called the police, who arrived and saw the damaged door and placed the man under arrest and took him to Dubbo Police Station.
During an interview with police, the man said he did pull the door out of the frame and threatened the victim.
He agreed with the police that there was no reasonable excuse for his actions.
Mr Tang told the man, who was present in court, that the court held a dim view on domestic violence offences.
"There were allegations of cheating that led to a fight and threats, but most people don't resort to these threats, they take a breath and walk away, they talk to friends or family or a professional, they exercise," he said.
"Everyone is entitled to feel safe in their relationships."
The man was given a six-month conditional release order with no conviction.
