Final-ball pressure not a worry for Oliver in State Challenge classic

One ball left, two runs needed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There was plenty of pressure on Nick Oliver's shoulders as he walked out to bat in the final stages of the Country Marlins' State Challenge meeting with the Country Stingrays.
Oliver, batting at number nine, had watched on as three wickets fell in the space of 16 balls during the final stages of the Marlin's bid for a breakthrough win at Lady Cutler 2.
Despite the nerves radiating from his teammates, Oliver calmly took his guard before crunching a straight drive for four.
The shot sparked Marlins celebrations and moved the side off the foot of the ladder in the under 14s statewide competition.
"Nick's a fantastic young bloke," Marlins coach Sam 'Soc' O'Connor said after the win.
"He's a really, really nice kid with a good family ... and he's a top order bat anyway.
"To come out and hit the last ball for four to win the game is fantastic."
Stepping up to the plate is not something new for Oliver as a 14-year-old he was a member of the Riverina's under 16s Bradman Cup side this season.
"I'm not surprised he did really well because he's a really level-headed kid," O'Connor added.
The Marlins are made-up of players from the Riverina and Western area and went into Wednesday first Twenty20 match having suffered one-day losses on the opening two days of the carnival.
Bowling first, the Marlins were unable to stop Izaan Mohammed (41) from ticking the score over but wickets at regular intervals restricted the Stingrays to 7/94.
Bathurst's Luke Muir finished with 1/6 off three overs.
In the chase, Lochlan Shoemark of Bathurst again got his side off to a good start.
But his dismissal for 15 was part of a slump as the Marlins fell to 3/41.
Runs were hard to come by but Nate Breust (29 not out) kept things moving and while there were a number of late wickets, Oliver stepped up when needed.
"Our bowling's been fantastic the whole week through," O'Connor said.
"It's been our batting where we've gone into our shells and then been a bit like sitting ducks.
"They were a lot braver today and they tried to move the game forward. They got the reward out of it so hopefully they can release the hand brake and enjoy batting, enjoy hitting the ball hard and making runs quickly."
O'Connor also praised the long-standing State Challenge for not only the calibre of cricket it produces and the role it's played in helping a number of stars make their way up in the game, but for also bringing players from all over the state together.
"It's really good for both of the Western and the Riverina kids to play obviously a really good standard, but to play with and against kids from outside their zone," he said.
"It teaches them life skills, to mingle and to mix and to contribute to a team that they're actually not familiar with and the kids that do that the best and the fastest are the ones who lead the team adapt and end up being the best cricketers.
"It's really good."
After Wednesday morning's round of Twenty20 matches, the Metro Stallions were the only unbeaten team in the boys' under 14s division.
Finals in both the boys' and girls' competitions will be played on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.