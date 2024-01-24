Driver tests positive to meth before being branded 'foolish'

A driver has been ordered off the road after testing positive to methamphetamine during a random drug test.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Luke James Peters, of Phillip Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to a repeat offence of driving with an illicit substance in his blood.
According to information presented to the court, police were patrolling when they saw 40-year-old Peters driving west on Prince Street at 9pm on August 28, 2023.
He was stopped for random drug and alcohol testing and returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Peters was then arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing.
On analysis the presence of methamphetamine was confirmed.
Peters was present in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
His solicitor Keith Kuan asked the court to impose a fine despite Peters being subject to conditional liberty at the time of the offence. Peters was on parole but that sentence has now ended.
"Mr Peters accepts this was quite a foolish thing to do," Mr Kuan said.
"He instructed me he no longer uses."
Magistrate David Day said people cannot possess drugs while on parole but for Peters to test positive he would have possessed them at some stage.
Mr Kuan informed him Peters had worked in the past but is currently on Job Seeker.
"Any form of government benefit received is below the poverty line," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said Peters being on parole at the time of the offence aggravated the offending.
"That said it's a fine-only offence," he said.
Mr Day convicted Peters, fined him $110 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.