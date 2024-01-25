What are you doing for Australia Day? Here are some fun events around town

Australia Day is a time to reflect on what makes our country great.
To help you find an event near you, we have compiled a list of Australia Day events hosted by local councils around Dubbo.
The Dubbo Australia Day event will be held from 7:30am to 11am on Friday, January 26, at Victoria Park.
Council will put on a free BBQ breakfast, and there will be a coffee van, food stalls, children's activities including face painting and Pooka, and a CWA stall.
The official ceremony including the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will commence at 8am, featuring Australia Day ambassador Sam Cawthorn.
Mr Cawthorn is the CEO for SpeakersInstitute.com.au, and is described as a thought leader, expert in resilience and corporate turnarounds and is also one of the world's leading speaker coaches.
He is an author, having written six books including an international best seller, and a philanthropist after starting a charity working with kids living with a disability in developing worlds.
Mr Cawthorn is the 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year and the Young Australian of the Year.
The Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre will be running a Community Family Day on Friday, January 26. The venue will be open from 10am to 6pm with free entry from 10am to 12pm, and a free sausage sizzle from 12pm to 2pm. Waterslides are open from 11am to 4pm but are not included in the free entry.
The Wellington event will be held from 5:30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, January 25 at Cameron Park.
There will be market stalls, free sausage sandwiches, cold drinks and food available for purchase, and children's activities including face painting and Pooka.
The official ceremony including the Australia Day Awards will commence at 6:30pm, featuring Australia Day ambassador Rhys Muldoon.
Mr Muldoon's varied career encompasses film, television, theatre, radio, comedy and journalism. He is known for his starring role in five seasons of the television show House Husbands and was most recently seen in the ABC series Les Norton.
Narromine's 2024 Australia Day ceremony will take place in Dundas Park, Narromine from 8am on Friday, January 26.
There will be a BBQ breakfast, ambassador address, citizenship ceremony, and awards presentation and fun for all.
Michelle Leonard is the 2024 Australia Day ambassador for Narromine.
Ms Leonard is the founder, artistic director, and conductor of Moorambilla Voices, a nationally-awarded program providing rural children with unique opportunities in the arts.
Narromine Aquatic Centre will offer free entry from 11am on Friday, January 26, as well as Inflatable Day at the pool from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
Trangie's Australia Day celebration will take place on Friday, January 26, from 5.30pm at Trangie Bowling Club.
Enjoy a light dinner, witness the official ceremony and Trangie's Australia Day Awards hosted by Trangie Action Group.
The 2024 Australia Day ambassador for Trangie is Doug Menzies.
There will be free entry to Trangie Aquatic Centre from 1pm on Friday, January 26.
