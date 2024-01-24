A sneak peek behind the scenes on the New Dubbo Bridge build

More than three hundred workers, one hundred girders and six hundred metres of road.
Ten months into the construction of the $220 million New Dubbo Bridge project the Daily Liberal went behind the scenes to capture the action on site.
At the build, Bridget, a 60-metre crane named by 12 year-old Robert Lennox from Dubbo Public School, is hard at work lowering more than one hundred 60-tonne girders, each 34 metres long, between the vertical pillars.
"We're still driving some more of the piles, so that 'thud thud thud' that people hear around town will keep going for a few more months... But in parallel we're starting to lift 123 girders into place," Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said.
"It's a really technical piece of work: we need a 60 metre long crane to lift those girders into place."
Helping Bridget with the labour is an army of 310 tradespeople and logistics workers including 36 through the Aboriginal Participation in Construction Program and 92 who live in the local area.
When the girders are all in place, concrete will be poured to form the bridge decks, each six girders wide. Then asphalt will be laid on top of the concrete.
The bridge - which hasn't been without controversy - is being built north of Dubbo's CBD and will form part of a re-routed Newell Highway.
When complete, it will span 660 metres and connect to River Street at its intersection with Bourke Street, which will also be upgraded.
The NSW Government promises the bridge will ease traffic congestion in Dubbo and enhance access across the Macquarie River during flood events.
"One of the key features is the east-west connectivity... As Dubbo residents know, when the Emile Serisier bridge is closed the city rises to a halt," Mr Lunn said.
"And that's both not great for the community, but it's also a risk for people who need emergency services to get across town or need to get to vital appointments.
"We're also bypassing 12 intersections on Erskine and Bourke Street with local roads. So that makes a big difference from a safety point of view and removes a lot of that heavy freight traffic from that Erskine Street area near the bowling club."
Work over the next three months includes river piling and land piling on the western side of the Macquarie River to Bourke Street.
On the eastern side of the river, work will continue on the pile caps, columns, headstocks and girder placement.
Depending on weather, Transport for NSW anticipates construction in the river itself to begin in June. Earthworks on the western side of the Macquarie River are also not far off commencing.
The New Dubbo Bridge project is being jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments.
Work on the bridge started in March 2022 and it is expected to be completed in late 2026.
