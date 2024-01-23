Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Full of negativity': Premier's swipe at Dugald during Central West visit

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 23 2024 - 6:24pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Premier Chris Minns has taken a swipe at Dubbo MP, and Nationals leader, Dugald Saunders, while visiting the Central West region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.