'Full of negativity': Premier's swipe at Dugald during Central West visit

Premier Chris Minns has taken a swipe at Dubbo MP, and Nationals leader, Dugald Saunders, while visiting the Central West region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It comes after Mr Saunders criticised the premier for visiting the region, saying it had taken to long for the Premier to get here.
Mr Minns joined Independent Member for Orange, Phil Donato in Eugowra on January 23, which has been recovering from the floods in 2022 when raging waters tore through Cabonne Shire and devastated Eugowra, with two lives lost.
The flooding occurred on the morning of November 14, 2022, when the Mandagery Creek peaked at record levels after catchment areas received up to 120mm of rain over the space of mere hours.
In Eugowra, the Premier took aim at the Dubbo MP for complaining about his visit.
"I just want to make this point a little bit about the National Party," Mr Minns said. "Traditionally, the Nats have been strong advocates of the bush and they've been criticised for other things as part of that heritage, but they were never really overtly negative, they were all about outcomes.
"The new breed, the new leadership of the National Party, if you look at the media releases they produce is just full of criticism and negativity."
In a statement on the morning of the Premier's visit to Eugowra, Mr Saunders said the trip was long overdue more than 300 days since the Minns Government was elected.
He said there now needs to be a focus on long term solutions for the community.
"Eugowra locals were impacted by an unprecedented and life-changing event that claimed two lives and damaged about 80 per cent of their homes and businesses," Mr Saunders said.
"So many families have spent Christmas without a home and while we welcome this next step of community consultations, the fact the Premier has waited this long just shows where his priorities lie.
"To add insult to injury he has also decided to cut the ribbon on the temporary Eugowra Community Childcare Centre that was set up by the former Liberal and Nationals Government, but there was no talk of a permanent facility.
"We know that is something the community has been calling for, but it just seems this government is more interested in PR stunts than delivering what the locals actually need," he said.
The premier acknowledged it "par for the course" to receive criticism from the opposition, but said he'd love to see the Nationals also suggest solutions to issues and indicated he'd be willing to take them on board.
"I'll nick them. I will steal them and I will implement them," he said.
"If it's a good deal for NSW, I couldn't care less where they come from. But I just encourage some of the other political parties come to the table, let's speak optimistically about NSW. Let's talk the state up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.