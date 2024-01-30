They have the land now need a plan: Building a heart for Dubbo

A massive community hub, a cultural centre, a new park and an equestrian arena.
These are just some of the ideas which could come to life under an ambitious proposal to transform an empty block of land on the edge of Dubbo into a new community precinct.
The precinct is the brain-child of local businessman Steve Wilson, who runs Wils Training.
"It first started once when we started searching for some space to expand our business and we came across this block of land, it's 110 acres," he said.
"I thought, what a great idea to give back to the community which has supported us and our business for so long and I was wondering how I could do it ... I've come up with some basic concepts with green spaces and things like that ... but the rest is up to the community."
To help him bring the vision to life, Mr Wilson brought on board local not-for-profit expert Natalie Bramble and a number of other keen community members including Kellie Jennar, Glen Dunkley and Amanda Peppernell.
Ms Bramble said the precinct - nicknamed Eleven.R - would provide much-needed spaces for local community groups and not-for-profit organisations.
"We were sick of hearing people talking about, 'oh, we need spaces' and small groups, they need tenure and they need storage and there's just no community centre. There's no big spaces for community services," she said.
"We've got not for profit employment services that can't actually do training because they can't find training rooms. We've got services that are meeting in cafes because they can't find meeting rooms. It's just ridiculous.
"And for most of those organisations, there is money for building but the bottleneck is land. So, oh my gosh, this is such an opportunity."
The block of land is located at 11R Wellington Road, adjacent to the Blue Ridge estate.
Although green space and a community centre will definitely be included in the plans, the rest of the precinct depends on what the community needs.
Rather than starting the community consultation when the project is almost shovel-ready, Mr Wilson and Ms Bramble are keen to get the community involved from the start.
"This is not your typical engagement process where we're saying, 'oh, we've got two ideas you want to vote on'," Ms Bramble said.
"At the moment we really need to evidence the need and demand because there's a lot of conversation, a lot of people talking about it, but there's absolutely no community plan and the council doesn't have any master plans around community needs."
On Monday, February 5, a public meeting will be held for community groups, service providers and social enterprises to have their say on what they would like to see in the space.
"This first meeting is to introduce the idea to gather ideas... it's not two hours of a talk fest from us," Ms Bramble said.
"We'll also be having six round tables, but we really want people to come to the public meeting first to get an understanding of what it is and what it looks like and then we can have some deeper conversations."
The community meeting will run from 5:30pmn to 7:30pm at the Dubbo RSL Club. To register your interest in attending, visit the eventbrite page for the event.
