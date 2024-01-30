Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

They have the land now need a plan: Building a heart for Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
January 31 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massive community hub, a cultural centre, a new park and an equestrian arena.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.