Bhadana goes bang as Sharks maul rivals in carnival opener

Vani Bhadana started her State Challenge carnival in style on Monday as she blasted the Metro Sharks to victory at No. 3 Oval.
In the opening day of the female under 15s carnival, which is running alongside the under 14s boys carnival at Dubbo, Bhadana's Sharks scored a 49-run win over the Country Kangaroos.
Opening the batting for the Sharks, Bhadana whacked 64 from 53 balls and helped her side to a strong 4/114 from its 20 overs.
Parramatta young gun Bhadana hit nine boundaries in her innings and combined with Natalie Williams in a 51-run opening stand with Natalie Williams (11).
The Sharks' total proved too much for the Lions, who managed just 7/65 in reply.
The Lions side features the Western Zone contingent of Charlotte Shoemark, Poppi Stephen, Milla Cole and Olivia Dimmick.
In the other opening round of T20s, the Metro Scorpions chased down the Country Kangaroos total of 5/80 with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.
On the boys' side of the draw, the Metro Sharks and Metro Scorpions both made it two-from-two on Tuesday.
After a four-wicket haul from Caden Rosenkowitz (4/14) highlighted a narrow 13-run win over the Country Kangaroos on Monday, the Sharks crushed the Country Lions at Lady Cutler 3 on Tuesday.
After a 72-run partnership between Luke Gibson (39) and Ronan O'Neill (38) for the second wicket, the Sharks collapsed to be all out for 131 when batting first but that still proved more than enough.
The Lions managed just 57 in reply.
The Stallions followed up a strong seven-wicket win over the Country Marlins on Monday with another big win on Tuesday.
Playing the Country Stingrays at Lady Cutler 1, the Stallions won by 53 runs.
Jayden Paskaranathan (44 from 108) controlled the Stallions' innings and helped them to 4/135 and then Leon Cooray's late 3/11 from four overs resulted in the Stingrays being knocked over for 82.
The Metro Eagles and Country Kangaroos were the other winners on Tuesday.
The boys' sides will play two Twenty20 matches each on Wednesday while it will be one-day fixtures for the girls' teams.
