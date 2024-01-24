'Immense pressure': Only two rentals available in these regional towns

A report detailing the frightening lack of rentals across Australia's regional towns has put a spotlight on the low number of affordable options in Dubbo.
A study by MCG Surveyors found there were only two rentals in each of the following Coonabarabran-area suburbs in December 2023: Coonabarabran, Rocky Glen, Dandry, Bugaldie, Ulamambri and Purlewaugh.
A Dubbo-based member of the Real Estate Institute of NSW said these small locales traditionally didn't have many rentals, however she had noticed a dire lack of affordable options in nearby Dubbo.
Fiona Gibbs, spokesperson for the institute, said the issue particularly affected the city's entry-level accommodation.
"There is a need for more rental accommodation, there's no two ways about that," Ms Gibbs told the Daily Liberal.
She said she often came across people who were "missing out on rental accommodation" in Dubbo.
"There's definitely people, and I say from our experience in our [real estate] office, that there's a lack of affordable basic housing for people, for the vulnerable people in our society," Ms Gibbs said.
"There's people coming to our communities, every day with the different infrastructure builds ... [but] are we building and is there enough per person who's coming into town?"
Ms Gibbs said there was a chronic under-supply, in particular, of one- and two-bedroom dwellings, the "more basic, simple, affordable accommodation".
As more people moved to the city, the situation became worse.
However, Ms Gibbs said there were 501 more bonds held in Dubbo and the other regional cities over the 12 months to September 2023, meaning there were more places available across the board than the previous year.
Mike Mortlock, managing director of MCG Quantity Surveyors, said the December data in his survey painted "a stark picture" of the Australian rental market.
He said in regional NSW he was seeing "a significant crunch in available rentals, putting immense pressure on renters."
Even places that were traditionally robust, like the capital cities, were seeing an "alarming decrease" in rental listings.
"This scarcity, though a hardship for renters, presents a unique opportunity for investors, especially with the potential shift in interest rates in 2024," he told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Mortlock said the situation was a "humanitarian crisis".
"I believe this is a rather important humanitarian issue in Australia that we do actually have crisis levels of rental accommodation," he said.
"And despite being an advocate for property investors, I can still be absolutely gobsmacked by the political decisions that have led us to get into this position where the real result is that people are suffering and we're seeing an increase in homelessness."
He didn't foresee it getting better in 2024 without "a real rethink of investor participation and the plans to construct new dwellings nationally are going to fall flat".
"We're talking about [needing] 1.2 million homes in over five years. We've only ever built at that pace once in history and the politicians are expecting that's going to happen five years in a row in an environment where construction costs are high," Mr Mortlock said.
A renter from Dubbo said she had heard there were long lists of people looking for rentals, but she must have been "lucky".
Stephanie Pichler, 32, had moved twice in the last 12 months and said she doesn't "see a problem".
However, she was aware of other people in Dubbo who had struggled to find a place to live.
"I'm single, I don't have kids. I've got a dog, and I was accepted no issues with the dog on both occasions," she said.
"But I think it's because I have a job and I'm on my own, type of thing."
