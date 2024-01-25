Unique opportunity for family home

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday January 26: 9 East Street, Dubbo:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 9 East Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Step inside 9 East Street and you will find this split level family-oriented home with a level of privacy normally not associated with residential living. With a double brick and hardiplank construction, listing agent Samuel Shooter said there were so many things that new owners would love about 9 East Street. "From the large alfresco deck overlooking the back yard, to the privacy of a quiet, leafy cul-de-sac that leads down to the Macquarie River walk, and not to mention the close proximity to parks, hospitality and sporting venues and the West Dubbo IGA shops.
"This home offers an oasis for your family with three of the four bedrooms located on the first floor and all enjoy the ease of built in robes and the character of timber floor boards," he said. "The fourth bedroom is located downstairs and can also be used as a parent's retreat with a bathroom and living area attached."
Idyllically located amongst leafy gardens and just moments from the Macquarie River Walking Track, this split level family-oriented home is a rare opportunity to purchase so close to the amenity and convenience of Dubbo CBD.
Time spent together is made easy with a living area downstairs and on the first floor the family hub, which comprises of a light filled kitchen and dining area and a generous lounge room.
Entertaining can be done effortlessly thanks to the large kitchen that includes an oversized island bench, a six-door pantry, and if you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal there's a built in feature wine rack that holds 36 bottles of your favourite drop.
Samuel said in addition to the living space on offer inside, the undeniable key attribute of the beautiful home was the oversized outdoor entertaining deck. "With a gorgeous northerly aspect and views out over the rear yard, it's easy to imagine family get togethers spilling out onto this space and many an afternoon being enjoyed admiring the sky's shifting hues as daylight turns to dusk."
Given the size and shape of the rear yard, there's endless potential when it comes to the property. A large shed or a pool (STCA) would elevate the lived experience and the option to extend or renovate the home (STCA) would add to an already gorgeous home.
