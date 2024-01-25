Unique opportunity for family home

Step inside 9 East Street and you will find this split level family-oriented home with a level of privacy normally not associated with residential living. With a double brick and hardiplank construction, listing agent Samuel Shooter said there were so many things that new owners would love about 9 East Street. "From the large alfresco deck overlooking the back yard, to the privacy of a quiet, leafy cul-de-sac that leads down to the Macquarie River walk, and not to mention the close proximity to parks, hospitality and sporting venues and the West Dubbo IGA shops.

