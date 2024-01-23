Daily Liberal
Rugby player driving a Getz leads police on 'very dangerous' pursuit

By Staff Reporters
January 23 2024 - 12:03pm
A short trip home had a dramatic ending for a drink-driving p-plater who lost control during a police pursuit in the Central West causing damage to two cars, a tree and a house.

