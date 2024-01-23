Daily Liberal
Take a first look at the new Wilcannia Health and Wellbeing Centre

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 23 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Health services are now being provided from the new Wilcannia's Health and Wellbeing Centre in Bonney Street, off Ross Street, following a move to the facility over the past three days.

