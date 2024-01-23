Take a first look at the new Wilcannia Health and Wellbeing Centre

Health services are now being provided from the new Wilcannia's Health and Wellbeing Centre in Bonney Street, off Ross Street, following a move to the facility over the past three days.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The facility - designed by Adelaide based architects, Troppo and built by Dubbo based David Payne Constructions, is a purpose-built facility on the banks of the Barka (Darling) River and took eleven months to complete.
Funding was received from various state and federal agencies as well as Maari Ma contributing a significant portion of its own funds to the build.
Maari Ma Chief Executive Officer, Richard Weston, said the centre would not only focus on health issues, but was a place where community can come, sit and reflect in peaceful surroundings.
"I think the community will be amazed with what's been constructed. It's a functional health centre but it is also a calming place designed for emotional and spiritual well being," he said.
"Having something designed and built for the local community is something we've been striving for, for a long time and to see it completed and operational is a great accomplishment."
He said in particular, seeing Barkintji culture represented in the fabric of the building through artwork from local artists was an amazing feature, with more still to come.
"The artwork we can see on the building currently belongs to Andrew 'Thulli' Jones and features the Nutchi (Rainbow Serpent) and a number of totems of families in the Wilcannia community," he said.
"We are hoping to incorporate a traditional story about Eaglehawk & Crow as told by Murray Butcher into further artwork opportunities.
"We are looking forward to working with more local artist to do this."
Mr Weston said there were still some finishing touches to complete such as the landscaping but from today it's the start of a new future with Maari Ma services provided from the new centre.
"I would like to thank our funding bodies -The Department of Regional NSW, the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care, the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation, Maari Ma and the NSW Ministry of Health for their assistance and also the support received from Central Darling Shire Council," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the Far West Local Health District for the support they've given Maari Ma and our staff both during the build and through the transition process.
"Particularly I would like to thank our staff - current and former- who have been involved with the planning and the physical move to the new facility."
Services provided at the Wilcannia Health and Wellbeing Centre will be the same as those provided at the previous health service.
These are:
Maari Ma's child dental services will continue to work out of the old hospital.
An official opening of the Wilcannia Health and Wellbeing Centre will be held once the landscaping is completed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.