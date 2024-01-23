Group 11 confirm coaches as preparation for rep fixtures continues

Group 11 will have three familiar faces at the helm of their representative sides in 2024 after the coaches were announced.
Brent Wood (opens), Kaitlyn Mason (league tag) and Trevor Mawhinney (under 18s) will coach the respective representative sides at Wellington's Kennard Park on February 17.
Wood will have a variety of Group 11 players to choose from this year with almost all players up for selection in what is hoped will be a true Western Rams trial.
Greg Edwards will manage the side while former Group 11 president Derrick Hoe will act as chairperson of selections.
Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley also confirmed Alex Ronayne and Justin Toomey-White will have discussions with the three selectors.
"There will be training at Apex (Oval) on Friday night before the games," Loxley said.
"The kids from Parkes, Forbes and Nyngan will stay in Dubbo before heading over early on Saturday morning."
Players from every Group 11 club must make themselves available for selection unless they meet the certain requirements which were outlined at the end of 2023.
After the Group 11 annual general meeting, association president Bob Walsh said the standard of the game should improve this year.
"We've brought that game forward to make it a true trial for Western Rams," he said at the time.
"We want it to be a bit more serious than it has been, we are going forward."
Any player who is selected but pulls out of the match will receive a two-match suspension unless they qualify to be exempt.
Long-serving players who have made themselves available for Group and Rams fixtures can apply for exemptions but it will be determined based on the individual.
Mawhinney will continue on as under 18s coach for yet another season with Tony Wilson to manage the group.
Mason will return as league tag coach for 2024 after Kimmy Gordon took the reins last year.
Gordon will stay on as a selector for the side which could feature a number of stars.
