Reptile show brings creatures face to face with kids at Dubbo library

Dubbo Library hosted Reptiles on the Go on Monday, January 22, which showcased all things scales, tails and fangs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The show was a great experience for the kids, bringing them up close with reptiles including a lizard, a python and a crocodile. There were two sessions at library during the afternoon.
The display of creatures travels to locations around the state.
The day after the sessions at the library, the Daily Liberal reported that Outwest Snake Catcher's Kyle Lundholm had rescued a blue-bellied black snake from a pool skimmer box.
The snake catcher warned of dangerous snakes being found in the local area.
It's not just snakes being caught around the city. Mr Lundholm has been called out to some big lizards found in residential streets.
Snakes have been found "pretty much everywhere" in Dubbo this season, including in laundries, lounge rooms and backyards.
"It's their home to them and they don't realise that we've made it our home as well," Mr Lundholm said.
"We just have to try and coexist and if you can't, you give me a call, or one of my other colleagues, and we'll get it sorted."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.