Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Reptile show brings creatures face to face with kids at Dubbo library

BS
By Belinda Soole
January 24 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Library hosted Reptiles on the Go on Monday, January 22, which showcased all things scales, tails and fangs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Belinda Soole

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.