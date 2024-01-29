A Christmas miracle for one Lightning Ridge family

Christmas for the Smith family was a little bit different in 2023.
It started relatively normally, until Zoe Invest - who was 9 months pregnant at the time, started to feel a bit of pain.
"I woke up at 9am on Christmas morning with a few little pains," she said.
A few hours later she was in Dubbo Hospital giving birth.
"Active labour was only one hour and 50 minutes," the second time mum told the Daily Liberal.
Ivy Saige Smith made her entrance into the world at a healthy 3203 grams, and her parents Ms Invest and Ben Smith, were overjoyed with the unexpected holiday arrival.
The Smith family who resides in Lightning Ridge, was surprised when Ivy decided to make an early appearance as she was originally due on December 30.
"Ivy's arrival on Christmas Day was truly a remarkable and unexpected blessing," Ms Invest said.
"I never expected Ivy to arrive on Christmas Day, and it was certainly most different from any other Christmas I have ever had."
This isn't Ms Invest's first experience with motherhood; Ivy Saige Smith has an older brother named Dustin Felix Smith, who was 16 months old at the time of Ivy's birth.
"Dustin was given a little sister for Christmas, and we were blessed with a beautiful daughter-a gift that will keep giving every year," she said.
The Smith family expressed their gratitude to the dedicated staff at the maternity unit of Dubbo Hospital, particularly mentioning their delivery team, Anna and Sophie.
Ms Invest also extended her thanks to her husband Ben and her mother Lisa, acknowledging their unwavering support not only during the delivery but throughout the entire pregnancy journey.
"A big thank you to Ben and my mother Lisa for their support not only in delivery but throughout my pregnancy and beyond," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.